The chemical industry is a trillion-dollar business. UNEP estimates the size of the global chemical industry exceeded $5 trillion in 2017, and is projected to double by 2030. The fifty companies assessed in ChemScore have a combined revenue of over $860 billion.

Emine Isciel, Head of Climate and Environment, Storebrand Asset Management, said: ”For the past decade, ESG investors have focused mainly on climate change and carbon emissions. But these issues are not isolated; the sustainable investor’s perspective needs to be more holistic. The chemical industry is not only a huge energy consumer – many of the chemicals it produces also have detrimental effects on human health and the environment. At the same time, the chemical industry is also an enabler; the world needs it to be progressive and help solve the current climate crisis.”

Synthetic, man-made chemicals are now a permanent fixture of modern life, with properties which help make products flame-retardant, waterproof or stain-resistant. Consequently, people around the world are found to have digested measurable levels of hundreds of hazardous chemicals – from PFAS (polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as ‘forever chemicals’) found in microplastics, to HHPs (highly hazardous pesticides) used in food production.

Scientists have linked the fact that men in the Western world produce half as much sperm as they did 40 years ago due to exposure to toxic chemicals. Studies show that exposure to toxic chemicals results in girls entering puberty earlier, increasing the risk of getting breast cancer later in life.

Hazardous chemicals are also released in large quantities across the Earth, accumulating in nature and wildlife and threatening to disrupt fragile ecosystems. A recent expedition to the Antarctic found microplastic waste and persistent hazardous chemicals such as PFAS in even the most remote and pristine habitats of the Antarctic.

Sonja Haider, Senior Business and Investors Advisor at ChemSec, said: “Almost all major chemical companies have made claims about green products – yet very few have a clear strategy to wind down their hazardous chemical portfolio. Year on year the industry continues to produce hazardous chemicals, and is failing to enact sustainable practices, even despite an ever more urgent environmental crisis and tightening international regulations. Chemicals are an essential part of modern everyday life – but the health of our people and ecosystems can no longer be an afterthought.”

ChemScore offers companies three recommendations to reduce their impact on human health and the environment:

Companies must reduce their hazardous chemical portfolio by innovating safer alternatives – since last year's inaugural evaluation, there has been very little movement from the chemical industry in this area.

A circular economy needs an active chemical industry at the start of the supply chain to provide material that can be reused and recycled. The race has started, but must be accelerated.

Much more transparency is needed to in order for investors to feel safe supporting chemical companies, and to understand which hazardous chemicals they are currently producing.

Yash Lohia, Chief Sustainability Officer at Indorama Ventures, said: “We are honored that Indorama is at the top of the ChemScore ranking this year. Our vision is to be a world-class sustainable chemical company making great products for society. We continue our efforts to provide safer chemicals and greener alternatives that support a circular economy. We would also like to thank our employees and partners for their support in building the chemical industry’s sustainable future.”