All you need to know about the PFAS restriction consultation

Webinar: A couple of months ago, five EU countries submitted a proposal to restrict PFAS in the European Union. From now until September 25, stakeholders have the opportunity to contribute to the public consultation.

For this reason, ChemSec has invited Jenny Ivarsson from the Swedish Chemicals Agency to give you answers to all the questions you may have. After providing an overview of the restriction proposal and explaining how to best contribute to the consultation, she will also answer all your questions.

There will also be time for a short introduction to ChemSec’s different free tools for mapping and phasing out PFAS chemicals.

In the webinar you will learn:

✅ All about the groundbreaking restriction proposal from one of the authors

✅ The best way to contribute to the public consultation and how to go about it

✅ What PFAS-related resources ChemSec provides free-of-charge

Presenters:

🎙️ Jenny Ivarsson, Strategic Advisor at the Swedish Chemicals Agency (KEMI)

🎙️ Dr. Anna Lennquist, Senior Chemicals and Business Advisor at ChemSec